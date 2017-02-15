Home Is Where the 7-Eleven Is

As a kid growing up in Southern California, 7-Eleven represented a subversive zone of snacking freedom. I knew that the things I loved—mesmerizing rotating hot dogs, shrink-wrapped Slim Jims, cherry Slurpees, elusive Cheetos Puffs, and Funyuns—were terrible for me, so it felt like I was getting away with something when I got my hands on them. I used to make after-school trips on hot days to a dodgy outpost located among the endless strip malls in Thousand Oaks, California. I’d down a massive Slurpee while blasting the AC in my Volvo. The memory still elicits multipronged sensory bliss.

I now live in the UK, a country devoid of the chain—and one rarely hot enough to warrant drinking a Slurpee in an air-conditioned car—so finding a 7-Eleven on my travels abroad brings a sense of transnational comfort.

Last summer, when I emerged from the train platform at Copenhagen Central Station, the first thing I saw was the last thing I expected to see: the unmistakable, gleaming entrance of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

I left the station, and quickly saw another, this one covered in climbing ivy with a Scandinavian-style bike parked as a permanent decorative feature outside. It looked like an artisanal coffee shop, except it sold the Danish equivalent of Slurpees. I immediately felt at home in Copenhagen.

Now the world’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven was founded in Texas in 1927. Originally called “Tote’m Stores”—because customers toted away their purchases and often the stores had totem poles out in front—the chain gained popularity because it sold refrigerated goods like eggs, bread, and milk when larger grocery stores were closed. In 1946, the name changed to reflect the stores’ new hours, which were—you guessed it—seven a.m. to eleven p.m., seven days a week.

Today, 7-Eleven’s headquarters are still in Texas but its parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co., is located in Japan, a country that is home to more than 19,000 of the chain’s nearly 61,000 global outposts (there are nearly 2,500 stores in Tokyo alone).

Wherever you find it, 7-Eleven is simultaneously mundane and exotic, a comforting form of globalization. Inside you could be anywhere: the bright lighting, strong AC, and explosion of color and plastic packaging always feels, looks, smells the same. But thanks to the endless array of unfamiliar snack foods and premade local favorites—mixed with the kind of quotidian products that everyone, everywhere needs to get through life—they offer a kind of underachieving form of “authenticity” for travelers like me. You don’t need a local expert to find them, but you’ll find lots of locals once you’re there.

Indeed, when I was in Japan last year, I could barely go four hours without a konbini trip, and 7-Eleven’s doughnuts were a breakfast favorite. My Tokyo Airbnb host, Rui Yamaguchi, told me that of all of Japan’s impressive convenience store chains—honorable mention to FamilyMart, which stocks Muji products, and Lawson for their cloud-like egg salad sandwiches—7-Eleven has his heart, as well as his frequent customer loyalty card.

“Because 7-Eleven is the chain most actively working on new product development, the coffee and food (onigiri, bento) is cheap and super good,” Yamaguchi said. “They introduced the 100 yen coffee-and-doughnut special, which I always buy. The points you earn on the card can be used for discounts so it’s good if you go to 7-Eleven every day.”

Perhaps only once they experience the Japanese dimension of konbini snacking, will Americans begin to see 7-Eleven as more than just convenience store. Elise Hu is the East Asia correspondent for NPR News, a job which has her filing stories (and eating) all over the region, including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. She says eating her way through the chain all around Asia is a delight.

“In the U.S., I am not above getting a 7-Eleven prepackaged tuna sandwich and eating it for a snack. But that’s disgusting compared to the Whole Foods–level quality at Japanese or Taiwanese 7-Elevens, where you can get fresh Japanese ramen soups, ready-to-eat lightly salted edamame, delicious seafood wraps, full tonkatsu dinners that you can heat up in the store,” Hu wrote. “In Taiwan, my go-to 7-Eleven meal is the sesame cold noodles that sell for like 99 cents. We eat these at four a.m. after a night of karaoke—the absolute best time to devour a 99-cent box of cold noodles.”

7-Eleven’s ubiquity in Asia and its community-minded role in urban life—Asian stores frequently offer free Wi-Fi, as well counters on which to cook instant noodles and hang out—is perhaps why my Malaysian friend recently said, “Wait, 7-Eleven is an American company?” when I asked him if he had feelings about the chain. But elsewhere, 7-Eleven is a symbol of American excess itself. My Australian-born friend Gavin Turnbull told me that growing up, he saw it as the “Disneyland of convenience stores.”

“The branding was intoxicating—so much better than Australian chains. The fluorescent light made the stores visually go ‘ding’ as you walked past. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think it tapped into this idea of America for me that I loved from films like The Goonies. It was also the only place you could get Slurpees”

Slurpees aside, the local variants can also give you a window into the national taste. In Copenhagen, a trendy Danish paleo food company had a partnership with the chain. And indeed, in the bakery case you’ll find raw food balls and paleo baked goods, along with protein-packed salads and detox elixirs in the refrigerator—all serving as a testament to the fact that Danes excel at being healthy, even when they’re being unhealthy.

As a frequent solo traveler, I suppose I love 7-Eleven because it’s a place where no matter where you are, you’ll always belong and find something interesting and affordable to eat. It’s a place that is unpretentious and unassuming, yet simultaneously filled to the brim with local knowledge, if you’re looking for it. As a post on 7-Eleven Singapore’s Instagram account put it:

“We have everything you need for your everyday needs. And available for you if you have any emergencies—always here for you.”

I know, 7-Eleven, I know.