The Difficulty of Opening a Fine Dining Restaurant

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here Anita Lo, chef of New York’s Annisa Restaurant, talks about fine dining as a place for dialogue and cultural exchange, the problems with no-tipping policies, and about exclusivity in fancy restaurants.

How do you feel about the economic atmosphere of fine dining?

Things have to change. Our industry is broken in many ways, it’s incredibly hard. Everyone seems to be trying to do their fast-casual concept and a lot of these higher end restaurants are closing and it’s very sad to see.

We can’t find cooks anymore. The problem is money. New York has been the culinary center of North America on some level, but it can’t continue the way it’s going. We’re losing restaurants. I find it outrageous that someone like Bill Telepan can’t make it—he’s a really great chef with a big name. They raised the minimum wage for waiters, and his restaurant couldn’t handle it. For a tiny little restaurant that just doesn’t make sense. I’m a liberal and I totally get why you need policy for places like Denny’s. But was that really necessary for a high-end place where waiters are making decent money from tips?

We’ve tried out a no-tipping policy, and it hasn’t been great. We’ve lost a lot of diners. I think people just don’t get it—they have sticker shock and don’t really get what it means.

If I were to open a restaurant right now, what kind of restaurant would you suggest I open?

I wouldn’t recommend opening a restaurant honestly. You do it only if you absolutely have to, because in order to succeed, it needs to be an obsession—you need to have that kind of tenacity. Otherwise, it’s not really worth it, especially right now in this economic climate. It’s so much money. I’ve said that to people underneath me, to my offspring as well, and it’s great when they do it anyway and succeed. I’m not anti-restaurant by any means—it just takes a lot. If you really, really love it, then it can be great for you.

Do you think that it’s important for cooks to work in a fine dining kitchen at some point in their career?

I don’t think it’s that important to work in fine dining. It’s important for cooks to work in a place where food is paramount and the kitchen is exacting—and that can be rustic exacting or more fancy exacting—but it’s got to have all the details, because it’s really the details that make great food.

Do you think that fine dining experiences are exclusive?

Eating out is a privilege. On some level eating at all is a privilege. Is fine dining exclusive? It’s exclusive in that you have to be able to afford it. It’s privileged, certainly, because a lot of people can’t even afford to go out to dinner.

Is the question: Should fine dining not exist because it’s expensive? It needs to exist. It’s probably going to become more exclusive because of the current economic situation. But my mission here has always been about dialogue, about being able to sit down and talk, about bringing different cultures to the table. That message is not exclusive. I’ve tried my best to keep my prices low, to be the affordable fine dining, but it’s almost impossible, especially now.

People need a place to celebrate. People need a place to come and talk to each other, and feel like they’re special and taken care of. It’d be great if it could continue.