Announcing: The All About Eggs Cookbook Tour

Eggs: star of the most important meal of the day and, to hear billions of cooks and chefs tell it, quite possibly the world’s most important food. Does that make the All About Eggs book tour the world’s most important book tour? Probably yes!

Come join us as author and former executive editor Rachel Khong takes this eggcellent adventure across the country. We’re hosting brunches and readings and recipe demos—and we’re coming to your city. Check out the dates below and let us know when you’re coming by tagging @all_about_eggs or using #allabouteggs on social!

Los Angeles

April 6: Stay tuned!

Portland

Join Rachel on April 9th for brunch and an open house at Plaza del Toro. We’ll be serving pisco sours from Macchu Piscos! | Tickets

Seattle

On April 12, come hang with Rachel at Hot Stove Society as she demos recipes from the book. We’ll be serving pisco sours and bites of the food Rachel demos. A copy of All About Eggs is included in the price of the class, and Rachel will sign your book. | Tickets

Come to Book Larder on April 13 for an exploration of the world of eggs. Rachel will answer all your egg questions and sign your copy of All About Eggs. | Tickets

San Francisco

On April 15 and 16, make a reservation for Scribe’s wine tastings and experience for this weekend only, food pairings from All About Eggs! Books will be available for purchase on-site and Rachel will be there signing books and educating guests on eggcellent facts. | Tickets

Come to Omnivore Books on April 19 to hear Rachel and contributors to All About Eggs discuss the book and debate why eggs are the most important food ever. Then Rachel will sign your book! | Tickets

New York City

On May 13, come visit Bloomingdale’s new test kitchen on the 8th floor for Pisco Sour cocktails and cooking demonstrations from All About Eggs. Purchase a copy of the book and have it signed by Rachel! |Come by! No ticket needed.

We’re hosting an eggcentric science fair with our pals at Brooklyn Kitchen on May 15. Rachel will lead an evening of science experiments, cooking demonstrations, and tastings about the incredible egg. | Tickets