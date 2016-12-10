The 101 Coffee Shop

Location 6145 Franklin Avenue

Los Angeles, California What to eat Waffle brownie sundae

Jordan Kahn was working at The French Laundry before most people graduate from high school. He currently helms a breakfast and lunch café in LA’s Hayden Tract. It’s called Destroyer.

I take every chef who is a friend of mine to 101 Coffee Shop for the waffle brownie sundae. You’ll understand once you take your first bite. They take brownie batter and pour it in a waffle iron to order. It’s crispy on the outside and gooey in the middle, and then they cover it with two huge scoops of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. It’s totally two a.m. stoner food, but it’s amazing.

The inside of 101 looks like a 1950s house, if it also had a giant fake rock wall and beautiful soft lighting. They play really good music, and the service is always amazing, but in a way that probably most people would hate. They don’t really talk to you, they just show up, take your order, and they’re gone. Best service ever—it’s nonexistent.

They have massive booths. I always get what I call a “luxury suite”: it’s when two people take up a huge booth. It’s a total dick move, but it’s awesome. Go on the weekends, because it’s a crazy scene. There will be a buccaneer in one corner and a bunch of skaters and some beatnik poets reciting poetry at the table—a complete microcosm of our city in this little diner.

I don’t drink, so it’s like my dive bar. I go here and decompress. It’s one of my favorite places in LA, and don’t get me wrong: the waffle brownie sundae is not good. It is terrible, but it’s delicious.