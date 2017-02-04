Location 2F, 3-6-3 Shinjuku Shinjuku-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to order old-fashioned

Bar RPM is hidden on the second floor of an unassuming building off the main street in Shinjuku. Once inside, you’ll find a tight space: eight seats along a wooden bar with room for another four at two end tables. In front of the bar is a pair of beautiful Linn turntables; behind the bar, a wall of two thousand records. The other half of the wall is taken up by a large and impressive JBL-speaker system and shelves of neatly displayed spirits.

Bar RPM’s collection of records spans the 1970s to the 1990s and a number of genres: jazz, soul, American and British rock. Bar owner Tatsuya-san (or Robert, as he is also known) is friendly and likes engaging his patrons in conversation. He is also very happy to take requests. Robert has a good range of whiskeys—Japanese whiskeys, scotches, bourbons. But I can’t help but order an old-fashioned—you can really taste the care he puts into it.