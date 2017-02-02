Location 3-24 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to order Suntory highball with a squeeze of lemon and a classic old-fashioned

At Bar Track, the impressive vinyl collection and a pair of Tannoy Rectangular York speakers—very expensive, very serious audiophile speakers—greet you. Loud chatter and rowdiness are discouraged; you’re there to genuflect to the music, whether it’s jazz or soul or early rock. The music is chosen thoughtfully; song requests by customers are often politely declined.

What should you drink? Take your cue from the extensive collection of whiskey that wraps around the walls of the bar. There are a few recommended drinks on the menu. They do a Suntory highball with a squeeze of lemon and a classic old-fashioned, extra-delicious with the bar’s alcohol-infused cherries.