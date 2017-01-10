Location 501 Ninth Street Northwest

Washigton, D.C. What to order Blood & Sand, Bobby Burns, Rusty Nail

Minibar is José Andrés’s gastronomical laboratory of thirty courses, and Barmini is the bar attached to the side of it. You can get either really wild, inventive drinks that are similar to kind of food you’d get in the restaurant, or you can get something incredibly classic. That’s what I love about it: you can go there and get something with puffing liquid nitrogen all over the place, or you can get a martini and it’s perfect. I really love the creativity that can be behind cocktails, but it’s true that I don’t want smoke wafting in my face every time I order one, or to have to remove a garnish that’s made elaborately. To me, that’s a hallmark of a good cocktail bar—not just that they make things that are creative, but that they make things that are classic, too.