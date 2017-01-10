Location 3281 West Armitage Avenue

Chicago, IL What to order cider, whiskey, Scotch

Best Intentions is a brand-new dive bar, which seems like an oxymoron—but if you walked in there, you’d never guess that it opened last year. The owners, Calvin and Christopher Marty, built everything themselves, which makes it feel super authentic. More than age, that vibe and authenticity is what’s most important to me in a dive bar. There’s got to be a little bit of grit, whether it’s a little bit of dust on stuff or the bartender who has a bit of an edge to him or her. You know a dive bar when you’re there, and Bad Intentions fits the bill.

I always get a cider. I drink more cider than I should, and I’m not talking fancy cider. I’ll drink mass-produced cider—if it’s a little too sweet or too dry, I don’t mind. So I’ll get a few ciders and whiskey when I’m there and call it a night.