Location 120 Smith St

Brooklyn, NY What to eat breads, pastries

If you want to go to a very good bakery in Brooklyn, you want to go to Bien Cuit, where the bread case overflows with crusty and hole-y loaves in every shade of chestnut brown. Some of them have ridged backs like a friendly flour-based dinosaur, and the baguettes sport edges so pointy they’re classified as deadly weapons in fourteen states. All the breads that Zachary Golper makes here are slow-fermented, naturally leavened, and use traditional methods (and occasionally nontraditional ingredients); his miche is deep and dark and nutty and perfect for fried toast, though it is also okay to tear into it before you get home.

Don’t ignore the pastries, either. One time, a friend of mine heard a Brooklyn toddler scream “I WANT A PAIN AU CHOCOLAT” in perfect French here. You will probably want one, too, since Golper’s croissants are some of the best in the city—you’ll know it when they shatter all over you.