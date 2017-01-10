Location 1721 West Division Street

Chicago, IL What to order cocktails, jamón ibérico

Bordel isn’t a restaurant bar, but it’s a bar related to a restaurant: it’s a burlesque speakeasy above Black Bull, a Spanish tapas place. The vibe is very dark and sexy—speakeasy-like, but in a feminine way, not in a man-cave way. You can catch actual burlesque performances there too. As for the drinks, I go there for the low-proof options, many made with sherry. And if you want to get a plate of jamón ibérico, they’ll bring some up from the restaurant for you. The staff is super nice. They’ll do whatever you want to make you happy.