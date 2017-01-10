Location 1309 Fifth Street Northeast

Washington, D.C. What to order the Body Count, house-made sodas, Bloody Marys

Buffalo & Bergen in Union Market, has the most amazing egg sandwiches on bagels. I freaking love sandwiches, and I love egg sandwiches—and I could eat these as breakfast for dinner any time. They have every type of bagel possible, and you can build your own sandwich—or you can get one of their already-made ones. I usually get the Body Count, which has eggs and sausage and cheese on it. It’s definitely a heart attack on a roll, which is absolutely delicious. And she does these amazing house-made sodas, and so many variations of Bloody Marys. She puts a whole bagel on top of one! It’s a little ridiculous, but it’s fun, not pretentious. You can just go in and just stuff your face, have a drink, and go home to bed.