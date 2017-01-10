Location 181 Thompson Street

New York, New York What to order tortellini al ragu, Barolo

If I get out of the Beatrice before midnight, my go-to is Carbone. It’s one of my favorite restaurants in NYC—and an underrated spot for a solo meal. Many people think of it as a special-occasion spot since the portions are huge, the tablecloths are heavy, and the waiters are in suits. But I like to go right before the restaurant is closing and take a table to myself. I get a plate of tortellini al ragù and a couple of glasses of Barolo and take in the scene. There’s no place in New York like it.