Location 3752 West Lawrence Avenue

Chicago, IL What to order bibimbap, pa jun, Korean barbecue

The closest I’ll get to breakfast for dinner is the egg on top of the bibimbap and the seafood pancake (pa jun) at Chicago Kalbi, a Korean-barbecue joint in an old sushi restaurant owned by a Korean-Japanese couple. They’re obsessed with Japanese and Korean baseball players and have converted the old sushi case into a display with signed baseballs from all these Japanese and Korean players who visit when they’re in town to play the Cubs or White Sox. There are like two hundred baseballs in there.

When chefs visit from out of town, I always take them there and get a crazy amount of food. We start with the pa jun and this tartare they make with pears, sesame oil, raw sugar, and raw garlic. So good. Next we’ll get a ton of stuff to barbecue: the beef “mountain chain” which is just stomach lining, squid, and spicy pork. To finish, we get their bibimbap. So it may not be eggs and pancakes in the most traditional sense, but it’s just as satisfying for me, especially after a long shift. It’s so good it will blow your mind.