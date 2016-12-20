Location 984 North Broadway

Los Angeles, CA What to eat moo shu pork, sizzling rice soup, kung pao shrimp, and beef with broccoli

John Pham is an Ignatz Award–nominated comics artist responsible for titles such as Epoxy and Scuzzi.

My family’s been going to Chinese Friends pretty much since we settled in LA, in the late seventies. It’s really good, kinda divey. There’s an adjacent parking structure that overlooks the old train yard near Spring Street (it’s a park now) with a nice elevated view. I remember going back to our car after dinner as a kid and being really fascinated and scared, because the place where the tracks were looked so desolate, almost completely black. I imagined this void must’ve been where the city limits were. I recommend you get the moo shu pork, sizzling rice soup, kung pao shrimp, and beef with broccoli.