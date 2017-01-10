Location 210 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY What to order Clover Club, Peat's Dragon, Island of Martinique, Apple Turnover

Julie Reiner of the Clover Club is a genius and a great example for everyone in the industry. That bar has been around for almost a decade now, and the quality of the bartenders they keep on staff and the longevity of the bartender careers there is really impressive. Also, the drinks are just consistently phenomenal. The best clover club I’ve ever had was at Clover Club.

It’s a great example of what great cocktail bars should be: the space is warm and inviting; the cocktails on the menu are there because the bartenders believe in them, not because of trends; and the bartenders treat you with respect. That’s so important. A bar can have the most fantastic drinks, but if you have a bad experience, it’s doesn’t matter. What’s the purpose of bars? They’re an escape from the craziness of the outside world. They’re a refuge from the chaos of life. No one understands that better than Julie and her staff at Clover Club.