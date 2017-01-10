5 Hidden Gems in the Tsukiji Fish Market

Tsukiji fish market has been operating in the same location in Tokyo since 1935. But its history extends to ancient times, when Tokyo was known as Edo and was ruled by a master military governor (shogun). Around 1590, the general, soon-to-be shogun, Tokugawa Ieyasu, invited fishermen and merchants to sell their goods to his castle. Merchants flocked to Edo and three marketplaces popped up. Tsukiji was one of them.

The merchants remained in the marketplaces centuries after, conducting business as usual. The three markets were some of the only constants during Japan’s tumultuous times. After a handful of civil wars, samurai rule ended and Edo was renamed Tokyo in 1868. In 1923, political unrest and fires following the Great Kanto earthquake destroyed Tokyo, and Tsukiji was legally declared as the sole marketplace. Construction for expansion to fit the three markets into one was completed in 1935 giving birth to the Tsukiji market we see today.

Today Tsukiji still serves as the default grocery store for most sushi shops and top restaurants in Japan. It is also a major tourist destination where you can spot more tripods and mega cameras than at a local electronics store.

But that’s all likely coming to an end. In preparation for the 2020 summer Olympics, the government of Japan announced that Tsukiji will be moving to build a highway making the Olympic grounds more accessible. More than 10 percent of Tsukiji merchants will not be making the move.

As the merchants, restaurant owners, and visitors begrudgingly accepted the move, the newly elected Tokyo governor announced another delay, postponing the relocation until late 2017 or early 2018. Now that there is more time, here are some tips to get the most out of a Tsukiji visit before the historic market is bulldozed and gone forever.

Tsukiji marketplace is divided in two big chunks: the inner and outer markets. The tuna auction area and the two most famous Tsukiji sushi spots are part of the inner market. The outer market is made up of restaurant supplies, fish, produce, spices, knives—basically anything required to run a restaurant—and of course, tens of eateries. Since the outer market will stay intact, the move only impacts the inner market.

Sushi is the obvious choice for Tsukiji tourists, but the thousands of fishmongers, auctioneers, fishermen, purveyors, chefs, shopkeepers, and craftsmen who work there frequent spots serving Japanese comfort food made with Tsukiji ingredients. Most have been open since before the market became popular to tourists and all are pretty damn good.

Many Japanese travel to Tsukiji from all over Japan to try dishes that have become legendary through word of mouth. The spots marked “A” means adventurous. The adventurous barometer is this: if you’re freaked out when a whole, cooked fish is placed on the table, staring into your eyes and innards spilling out, and you have no idea if you can even stomach the fish, then avoid the “A” spots. Don’t be ashamed if you fall into this camp—you are definitely not alone. There are places in Tsukiji you can enjoy.