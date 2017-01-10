Angie Mar’s Favorite Spots in New York City

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, chef Angie Mar of Beatrice Inn tells us her favorite spots in New York City for egg dishes, post-shift drinks, and breakfast for dinner.