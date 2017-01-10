Search

Now reading Angie Mar’s Favorite Spots in New York City
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Angie Mar’s Favorite Spots in New York City

Chef Angie Mar of Beatrice Inn tells us her favorite spots in New York City for egg dishes, post-shift drinks, and breakfast for dinner.

By Angie Mar

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, chef Angie Mar of Beatrice Inn tells us her favorite spots in New York City for egg dishes, post-shift drinks, and breakfast for dinner.

Prune

By Angie Mar

A NYC institution where the eggs are served with fried-oysters, powdered sugar and Tabasco.

View atlas

Carbone

By Angie Mar

The best place for a date...with yourself.

View atlas

Coppelia

By Angie Mar

Where breakfast for dinner means a hot Cubano sandwich.

View atlas