The Best Northwestern Chinese Food in Shanghai

Wheat and meat. That’s what they do out in northwestern China. Noodles and baked or steamed breads, and roasted or braised mutton. In Xinjiang, about as far away from Han China as you can get and still be within the political borders, they eat a naan that looks like Neapolitan pizza—puffy edges, flat center—and serve yogurt and honey for breakfast or as a snack later in the day. It’s a long way from the pork and delicate stir-fries of the east coast, and probably doesn’t look like any Chinese food you’re used to.

But one of the joys of eating in Shanghai is the regional diversity. The city is always casting around for something new and has ushered in restaurants from just about every corner—or massive, distant provinces full of bread and sheep.