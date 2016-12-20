The Best Shanghainese Food in Shanghai

Shanghai has never been looked at as one of the pillars of regional Chinese food, and that has a lot to do with the city’s relative youth. Instead, it’s a cuisine that borrows heavily from, or has usurped, the older cities in the region: the “drunken” foods of Shaoxing, the intricate banquet dishes of Yangzhou and Huai’an, and the syrupy soy glazes of Wuxi. But you can’t tell such an ambitious city it doesn’t have a cuisine. Enter a new kind of Chinese cooking: Shanghainese food.

So, what is Shanghainese food? Shanghai is a tough, proud city—but in the privacy of its kitchens, a tender and sweet side comes out. Residents praise dishes for being nen—soft, delicate, tender—and Shanghainese cooks use sugar as much as Western ones use salt. There are a couple of anchor dishes you can rely on: hong shao rou, pork belly braised with soy sauce, sugar, and star anise; xiefen doufu, cubes of silken tofu braised with hairy crab roe (in season from October to early December); and jiu xiang cao tou, a stir-fry of young clover and baijiu, the Chinese firewater. Forget the shallow barb that Shanghai’s food is too sweet and all brown. Here are five places that represent the best of this city, and what to order at each.