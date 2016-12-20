Search

The Best Soup Dumplings in Shanghai

How to be an XLB VIP.

By Christopher St. Cavish

Shanghai doesn’t have that much tourist stuff to do, so, unless you’ve got a specific itinerary, a trip here pretty quickly becomes an endless restaurant and bar crawl. I’ve been on it for about a decade now, a year of which I spent doing a really nerdy project on soup dumplings, measuring and indexing them according to their technical engineering. (You’re probably going to judge them more by the taste of their pork and the fact that the skins are thin rather than by their skin-to-soup ratio, as I did.)

There are two main things to be aware of when eating soup dumplings in Shanghai. First: that they’re being made to order, or at least in a rolling wave that keeps up with the wave of customers. This isn’t as obvious as you might think, and a sitting dumpling is a dead dumpling. Second: that there’s a difference between Shanghai-style soup dumplings (also called Nanxiang-style) and Suzhou- and Wuxi-style soup dumplings. There are just as many stores selling the sweet Suzhou- and Wuxi-style in Shanghai as the Nanxiang-style ones, and while the premise is the same—meatball, soup, wrapper, steam—you can’t really compare them. The Suzhou/Wuxi camp uses a lot of sugar in the filling, and the dumplings are about 50 percent bigger than the Shanghai style. To expect a Shanghai-style dumpling while devouring a Suzhou/Wuxi specimen would be a confusing experience, and vice versa. Know what you’re eating, and enjoy wholeheartedly.

Jia Jia Tang Bao

By Christopher St. Cavish

Dumplings that have some of the best skins in Shanghai, steamed to order.

Lin Long Fang

By Christopher St. Cavish

Owned by the same family as Jia Jia Tang Bao, but with more flavors of dumplings.

Zun Ke Lai

By Christopher St. Cavish

On a good day, the soup dumplings here are better than any others in Shanghai.

Shanghai Gu Yi Garden Restaurant

By Christopher St. Cavish

An old, atmospheric spot to get dumplings with a lot of history behind them.

