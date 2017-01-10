Search

5 Great Tokyo Bars That Still Spin Vinyl

A collection of bars devoted to delivering music the old-school way.

By Eugenia Marett Art by Stephen Lurvey
Here in Japan, vinyl-record culture is strong, alive, and growing. The true audiophile still seeks out and collects her favorite music on vinyl. And there is a collection of bars that strive to deliver good music to you the old-school way—on vinyl, through a quality (and often vintage) sound system, delivering just the right crackle to accompany your tipple.

Here are a few spots to get your vinyl fix.

JBS (Jazz, Blues, Soul)

An audiophile's dream—only three or four shelf spaces are reserved for alcohol, the rest is devoted to records.

Rhythm Café

A slightly divey bar with a collection of ’60s to ’80s disco on vinyl.

Bar RPM

A great record collection and a good range of whiskeys—what more do you need?

JazzBar サムライ(Samurai)

A Tokyo standby with homemade ginger shochu and great jazz.

Bar Track

The music is chosen thoughtfully, and requests from customers are often politely declined.

