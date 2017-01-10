Search

Now reading Derek Brown’s Favorite Bars in Washington, DC
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Derek Brown’s Favorite Bars in Washington, DC

Bartender Derek Brown of Drink Company tells us his favorite dive bar, cocktail bar, and restaurant bar in Washington, DC.

By Derek Brown

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Derek Brown of Drink Company tells us his favorite dive bar, cocktail bar, and restaurant bar in Washington, DC.

Showtime Lounge

By Derek Brown

A dive bar with character—and a killer jukebox.

View atlas

Left Door and 2 Birds, 1 Stone

By Derek Brown

Two great cocktail bars, across the street from each other.

View atlas

Barmini

By Derek Brown

The bar attached to Minibar, José Andrés's gastronomical laboratory.

View atlas