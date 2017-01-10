Search

Now reading Where To Eat Chicken Around the World

Where To Eat Chicken Around the World

Where to get chicken in Australia, France, Japan, and Israel.

By Lucky Peach Art by Stephen Lurvey
00_opener-3

This comes from our “Chicken” issue, on newsstands now. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine.

Chicken: maybe you’ve always been curious but never experienced it. Maybe it’s on your bucket list to try in 2017. Or maybe, if you’re like us and large swaths of humanity in the last century, you’ve eaten a lot of chicken before and will eat a lot of chicken this year. Here are recommendations for places to eat chicken in France, Australia, Japan, and Israel.

Torito

By Kee Byung-keun

A tiny chicken haven in the world's most famous fish market.

View atlas

Maganda Restaurant

By Michael Solomonov

Incredibly good chicken—and foie gras.

View atlas

D’Chez Eux

By Laura Goodman

A rare specialty chicken breed makes D'Chez Eux's dishes uncommonly flavorful.

View atlas

El Jannah

By David Matthews

This super-popular shop serves the best Lebanese chicken sandwich in town.

View atlas
chicken, LP 22, the chicken issue