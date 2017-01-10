How to Eat Like a Salaryman

Life as a salaryman or office lady can be grueling. Being a member of Japan Inc. is an exercise in endurance, both physically and mentally. Sleep is negotiable and drinking is not. Karaoke. Crowded trains. What does it take to fuel this maddening cycle? What do you eat when you have no time?

We will put aside, for now, the konbini smorgasbord. Convenience store meals are good—even delicious at times—but eating a cold egg salad sandwich and washing it down with canned coffee at your desk is hardly a respite. There are better, faster, cheaper options than that—ones that can abate (if only for a little while) the existential erosion that comes with company life.