How to Eat Like a Salaryman

Eat like an office worker in Tokyo.

By Kee Byung-keun
Life as a salaryman or office lady can be grueling. Being a member of Japan Inc. is an exercise in endurance, both physically and mentally. Sleep is negotiable and drinking is not. Karaoke. Crowded trains. What does it take to fuel this maddening cycle? What do you eat when you have no time?

We will put aside, for now, the konbini smorgasbord. Convenience store meals are good—even delicious at times—but eating a cold egg salad sandwich and washing it down with canned coffee at your desk is hardly a respite. There are better, faster, cheaper options than that—ones that can abate (if only for a little while) the existential erosion that comes with company life.

 

Katsuya

By Kee Byung-keun

Where to go for high calorie and high comfort katsudon.

View atlas

Matsuya

By Kee Byung-keun

Where to go in Tokyo for gyudon, a bowl of hot rice topped with dashi-simmered beef and onions.

View atlas

Rakugama Seimenjyo

By Kee Byung-keun

Speedy and delicious udon in Tokyo.

View atlas
