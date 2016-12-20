What to Eat in Tokyo When You’re Not Eating Ramen

In the past, we’ve tapped Ivan Orkin, chef of Ivan Ramen, to share his favorite five ramen shops in Tokyo. But there’s more to Tokyo than ramen, of course, and Ivan is our go-to when we need recommendations for where to eat when we’re there. Now, we’re sharing his list now of places to eat when you’re not eating ramen. With all of these recs, it must be noted that having someone make the reservation for you is important, as no one speaks English. It’s easiest to go with a fixed menu, which most provide anyway.