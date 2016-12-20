Where to Get Actually Good Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia and cheesesteaks: two nouns synonymous in the annals of our national culinary lore. Popular history goes that sometime in the 1930s, Pat and Harry Olivieri operated a hot dog cart in South Philly, one that would soon become Pat’s King of Steaks. One night when they had to work through the dinner shift, Harry went to the nearby butcher for some steak and came back to grill it and put it in an Italian roll with onions, and a passing cabbie asked to buy it. The next day, the guy was back to request another one—and an empire was born.

Pat’s, Geno’s, and Jim’s are easily the three most well-known establishments in the city. If you know no better, are wasted, or it’s your first-ever steak, these places are perfect. In terms of actual goodness: not a chance. “Good” in this case is just another word for shameless. It should be noted that 95 percent of the maws flocking these places are tourists or drunks. The remaining 5 percent are just dumb. So, now that we’ve established where not to go, here are a few joints to seek out.