Where to Get Pho in Ho Chi Minh City

Pho purists often claim not to have a favorite spot in Ho Chi Minh City, and some refuse to eat pho there at all. These types delight in telling you that real pho only exists in Hanoi, or, worse, that the genuine article has vanished entirely, like the Javan tiger.
To those in that camp, every deviation from the Northern ideal is an affront to good taste. The fresh herbs Saigonese tear into their bowls are stupid, and don’t get them started on the broth. Too much cinnamon. Too much sugar. Too many onions. Too much fat.
These poor bastards view themselves as starving in some sort of dry Platonic cave, watching shadow noodles devoured before a fire that burns behind them. How sad that they either cannot or will not recognize the hot, sexy swamp bubbling all around them–the throbbing anarchy in which the century-long evolution of pho continues in earnest.
Quoc Ky
A decades-old spot selling spicy, peanut buttery pho.
Ut Nhung
The highlight of this shop is the stewed purple shallots—get here early so you don't miss them.
Pho Kho Gia Lai Hong
Dry noodles with broth on the side, challenging the very meaning of pho.
Ru Pho Bar
You're here for the amazing pho rolls made from sheets of noodles.
Pho Mus Al
A late-night halal spot for both the faithful and night owls.
Pho Mien Ga Ky Dong
An old-school institution built in an apartment building.
Pho Bo Phu Gia
Here, each bowl tastes like a love letter to the delicious things that grow underground.
Pho Thanh Canh
Where to go for a balanced bowl of Southern pho.