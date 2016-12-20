Where to Get Tonkatsu in Tokyo

Everything you read about eating tonkatsu says you should go to Maisen.

And I…don’t think you should. Well, I shouldn’t say that. You could go to Maisen, but then you have to ask yourself why. Do they have an English menu? That is too often a deciding factor, so let’s toss it out. Is it good? Of course. Is it a storied institution? Well, yes–in an old bathhouse no less!

The thing is that this is Tokyo, and it is, quite frankly, lousy with storied institutions. What are we supposed to do with all of these Michelin stars? How many DSLR-armed documentarians can one city take? Just as surely as Jiro is dreaming of sushi, someone else is dreaming of yakitori, of gyoza, of ramen! There are restaurants above you, restaurants below you. There are restaurants staring you right in the face as you wander a street that, literally, has no name. What do you do?

You’ve decided you want to eat tonkatsu. But in a city with thousands of shops selling the much beloved dish of deep-fried pig and attendant sides, how do you find the one?