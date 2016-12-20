A Guide to the Botecos of Rio

In botecos, the local watering holes on nearly every street corner in Rio de Janeiro, you’ll find Cariocas congregating over games of cards, snagging midday petiscos (snacks), or conversing counter-side over a few chopps (draft beers) long into the night. They’re often frenetic and filled to capacity, but that’s why you’re here: to bask in the Brazilian lifestyle and eat some of the best, cheapest food the Marvelous City has to offer.

Botecos are bars first and foremost: reliable, one-stop shops for beer and classic Brazilian fare, like bolinhos de bacalhau—fried cod balls that could be Rio’s most digested dish—or the delicious puffs of cheese bread known as pão de queijo. But increasingly, botecos are the testing grounds of Rio’s maturing food scene as the center of innovation shifts from fine-dining restaurants to divier establishments.

Since there are countless botecos in Rio, and it’s quite easy to walk into a mediocre one, we—the photographer, John Surico, and me, a Carioca by blood—made good use of our metro cards to search for a table at five quintessential stops around town. Insider tip: be early.