The Lucky Peach Guide to Los Angeles

Simbal
Beef tartare and ribs with a Southeast Asian twist.
Tire Shop Taqueria
A magical taco assembly line of grills and folding tables set up under two pop-up tents.
Jeon Ju Restaurant
Where Kiernan Shipka gets her bibimbap fix.
Cookbook
Sandwiches and salads and a side of poetry.
Paco’s Tacos
Mexican food before it was regionalized, personalized, and cooked by the young and hip.
Honey Hi
Want spirulina and chlorella in your mint-chip smoothie? Kiernan Shipka knows just the spot.
Parks Barbeque
Some of the best Korean barbecue in LA.
Chichén Itzá
A great spot for Yucatecan food tucked away in a cool mercado.
Pacific Dining Car
The best railcar-themed steakhouse with mediocre food.
La Oaxaqeña Taco Truck
Become a tlayuda convert at this Venice taco truck.
Shunji
Is there anything more LA than an incredible sushi restaurant in an old chili bowl?
El Tepeyac Cafe
Mexican breakfast done right.
Mini Kabob
The best kabobs in all of Glendale.
Hatchet Hall
Pure Southern comfort.
Carousel
A huge Lebanese restaurant that always turns into a party.
Al & Bea’s
They do burritos and they do them well.
The 101 Coffee Shop
Brownie batter in a waffle iron, enough said.
Paru’s
Jessica Koslow's pick for vegetarian Indian food.