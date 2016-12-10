Search

The Lucky Peach Guide to Los Angeles

Where you should eat in the best eating city in America.

By Gillian Ferguson Art by Anderson Poe
I agree with my friends at Lucky Peach. Los Angeles is the best eating city in America. But for those who visit our sprawling metropolis, and sometimes for those of us who live here, deciding where to eat can be overwhelming. So I talked to the some of the people who make this food scene so great—the farmers’ market vendors, the taqueria owners, and many more—to find out where they go off the clock.

Simbal

By Kong Thao

Beef tartare and ribs with a Southeast Asian twist.

Tire Shop Taqueria

By Kiernan Shipka

A magical taco assembly line of grills and folding tables set up under two pop-up tents.

Jeon Ju Restaurant

By Kiernan Shipka

Where Kiernan Shipka gets her bibimbap fix.

Cookbook

By Robin Koda

Sandwiches and salads and a side of poetry.

Paco’s Tacos

By Evan Kleiman

Mexican food before it was regionalized, personalized, and cooked by the young and hip.

Honey Hi

By Kiernan Shipka

Want spirulina and chlorella in your mint-chip smoothie? Kiernan Shipka knows just the spot.

Parks Barbeque

By Bricia Lopez

Some of the best Korean barbecue in LA.

Chichén Itzá

By Bricia Lopez

A great spot for Yucatecan food tucked away in a cool mercado.

Pacific Dining Car

By Gillian Ferguson

The best railcar-themed steakhouse with mediocre food.

La Oaxaqeña Taco Truck

By Gillian Ferguson

Become a tlayuda convert at this Venice taco truck.

Shunji

By Gillian Ferguson

Is there anything more LA than an incredible sushi restaurant in an old chili bowl?

El Tepeyac Cafe

By Armando De La Torre Jr.

Mexican breakfast done right.

Mini Kabob

By Wes Avila

The best kabobs in all of Glendale.

Hatchet Hall

By Alex Weiser

Pure Southern comfort.

Carousel

By Wes Avila

A huge Lebanese restaurant that always turns into a party.

Al & Bea’s

By Armando De La Torre Jr.

They do burritos and they do them well.

The 101 Coffee Shop

By Jordan Kahn

Brownie batter in a waffle iron, enough said.

Paru’s

By Jessica Koslow

Jessica Koslow's pick for vegetarian Indian food.

