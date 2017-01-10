Micah Melton’s Favorite Spots in Chicago

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Micah Melton of The Aviary tells us his favorite dive bar, cocktail bar, and restaurant bar in Chicago.
Best Intentions
A brand-new dive bar, which seems like an oxymoron—but if you walked in there, you’d never guess that it opened last year.
Sportsman’s Club
Not your typical cocktail bar, but my favorite place to go for cocktails.
Bordel
A burlesque speakeasy.