One Day in Albuquerque

An ideal day of eating in Albuquerque takes you from the best Mexican food this side of Chihuahua to a country-music two-stepping good time, with a stop at a historic adobe farmhouse along the way.
The Grove Cafe & Market
Unfussy but mouthwatering takes on staples will have you returning to this bright welcoming spot.
Los Poblanos
A welcome lush escape from Albuquerque's desert bareness and heavy Tex-Mex.
Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall and Saloon
The best place to get a stiff drink, listen to country music, and learn some line dancing while you're at it.
El Paisa
You might think you crossed the border and not just the Rio Grande to get here.