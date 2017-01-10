Search

One Day in Albuquerque

Go beyond cheese and chile with this collection of the best places to eat in Albuquerque.

By Chris Cohen Art by Stephen Lurvey
An ideal day of eating in Albuquerque takes you from the best Mexican food this side of Chihuahua to a country-music two-stepping good time, with a stop at a historic adobe farmhouse along the way.

The Grove Cafe & Market

Unfussy but mouthwatering takes on staples will have you returning to this bright welcoming spot.

Los Poblanos

A welcome lush escape from Albuquerque's desert bareness and heavy Tex-Mex.

Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall and Saloon

The best place to get a stiff drink, listen to country music, and learn some line dancing while you're at it.

El Paisa

You might think you crossed the border and not just the Rio Grande to get here.

