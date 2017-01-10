One Day in Santa Fe

To the cynical, New Mexico’s capital can seem like a southwestern Potemkin village, putting on a good show as an artsy new-age desert enclave for weekend seekers. It’s true much of the town’s economic activity relies on plying tourists with watery margaritas and oil paintings of desert landscapes.

But Santa Fe actually is the thing it’s pretending to be. For instance, while there are probably twenty places downtown selling made-in-China takes on southwest textiles and glued-together turquoise, if you know to go to Shiprock, right on the Plaza, they’ll sell you a real-deal nineteenth-century Navajo saddle blanket and vintage turquoise jewelry, and occasionally even know which mine the stones in that ring came from. Along those lines, it’s completely possible to eat enchiladas in a three-hundred-year-old building one table over from a literal cowboy who is maybe overdoing it with the tequila. You just have to know where to go.