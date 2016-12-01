One Perfect Day of Eating in Austin

What would I eat if I only had one day in Austin? It’s not a hypothetical question. I lived in pushy-shovey New York for almost two years and I spent the whole time daydreaming about queso, smoked sausage, and decent tortillas. So not only do I know exactly what, down to the order, I would eat if I only had one day in this city that I adore, I have in fact performed such a feat.

These picks are not necessarily the Austin you’d get from the travel guides—yes, Franklin is that good; yes, if you have time you should go—but where I would actually eat if I had one short day to fuel my central Texas food dreams for another year.

I’d get Mexican breakfast staples at Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, stop for a barbecue lunch at Micklethwait Crafts Meats, pick up knives and cookbooks at Métier Cook’s Supply, grab a boar-heavy dinner at Dai Due, and kick back with pitchers of cheap beer at Posse East. Check them all out below.