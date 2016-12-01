Search

Now reading One Perfect Day of Eating in Austin

One Perfect Day of Eating in Austin

Paula Forbes has a plan for an epic day of eating.

By Paula Forbes Art by Stephen Lurvey
01_header

What would I eat if I only had one day in Austin? It’s not a hypothetical question. I lived in pushy-shovey New York for almost two years and I spent the whole time daydreaming about queso, smoked sausage, and decent tortillas. So not only do I know exactly what, down to the order, I would eat if I only had one day in this city that I adore, I have in fact performed such a feat.

These picks are not necessarily the Austin you’d get from the travel guides—yes, Franklin is that good; yes, if you have time you should go—but where I would actually eat if I had one short day to fuel my central Texas food dreams for another year.

I’d get Mexican breakfast staples at Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, stop for a barbecue lunch at Micklethwait Crafts Meats, pick up knives and cookbooks at Métier Cook’s Supply, grab a boar-heavy dinner at Dai Due, and kick back with pitchers of cheap beer at Posse East. Check them all out below.

Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

By Paula Forbes

An east-side classic with great Mexican egg dishes.

View atlas

Micklethwait Craft Meats

By Paula Forbes

Great barbecue with a reasonable wait.

View atlas

Métier Cook’s Supply

By Paula Forbes

Load up on incredible knives, well-chosen cookbooks, and vintage cast iron.

View atlas

Dai Due

By Paula Forbes

Once you've had your fill of barbecue, tacos, and queso, come here for wild boar.

View atlas

Posse East

By Paula Forbes

A perfect, simple Texas dive.

View atlas
austin, barbecue, mexican food, texas