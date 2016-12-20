Search

Now reading One Perfect Day of Eating in Brooklyn

One Perfect Day of Eating in Brooklyn

Your guide to the Real Brooklyn Experience.

By Marian Bull Art by Anderson Poe
Brooklyn-open

So you, weary traveler, have found yourself in Brooklyn, land of faded tattoos and brownstones and bespoke everything, and you are hungry and perhaps a little thirsty, and you’d rather not fall into the trap of a run-of-the-mill Edison-lightbulbed establishment where they don’t even massage the kale. You’re here for the Real Brooklyn Experience, not the post-irony, post-hipster, post-quality replicas that abound around the country.

So start by puttering around Williamsburg, which used to be edgy and now has a Whole Foods and an Apple Store. In the early hours, the aging-rocker dads and your fellow tourists haven’t fully infiltrated. Then head south toward leafy Fort Greene and its environs—you could dip down to Prospect Park or the Brooklyn Museum or over to the ever-thrilling New York Transit Museum between feeding sessions—for a calmer afternoon-to-evening. Tomorrow, if you like, you can buy yourself one of those bespoke pageboy caps you’ve been eyeing.

Okonomi

By Marian Bull

A Japanese breakfast that will leave you floating, not sagging.

View atlas

Saltie

By Marian Bull

Sandwiches made by a certified genius.

View atlas

Bien Cuit

By Marian Bull

One of the best bakeries in Brooklyn.

View atlas

Roman’s

By Marian Bull

The neighborhood restaurant we all dream of.

View atlas

The Long Island Bar

By Marian Bull

A bar where the food is as good as the drinks.

View atlas
bien cuit, brooklyn, long island bar, okonomi, saltie