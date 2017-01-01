One Perfect Day in Mexico City

When it comes to dining, Mexico City is a study in contrasts. While there are achingly hip, scene-y places and internationally ranked restaurants, some of the best eating can be found on the street: from peripatetic vendors, roving carts, and worn working-class joints that have been serving their communities for years. All you have to do is jump in.
Fonda Margarita
The ideal Mexican breakfast.
Contramar
For the biggest meal of the day, check out Gabriela Cámara’s famed seafood restaurant.
La Casa del Abuelo
If you want to taste what Mexican cooking tasted like fifty years ago, come here.
Mercado de la Merced
A centrally located sprawling market that has everything you could ever need.
Torre Latinoamericana
Terrible cocktails, amazing view.
Los Cocuyos
Go to this taqueria for a late, great dinner.