Pam Wiznitzer’s Favorite Bars in New York City

Back in 1894, Tommy Dewar travelled around the globe to introduce the world to DEWAR’S, chronicling his trip along the way. To channel the brand’s history, we’re teaming up with DEWAR’S to bring you GREAT SCOTCH!, where Lucky Peachers Brette and Ryan travel around the country to gather recipes and recommendations from chefs and bartenders who are committed to their craft. Here, bartender Pam Wiznitzer of Seamstress NY tells us her favorite dive bar, cocktail bar, and restaurant bar in New York City.