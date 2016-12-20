Sean Brock’s Guide to Charleston

This comes from our Cooks and Chefs III: Fine Dining issue, on newsstands now. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine.
The rest of our Fine Dining issue is stuffed with ortolans stuffed with foie gras stuffed with truffles stuffed into partridges, but this is a palate cleanser of hoity-toity cuisine’s spiritual foil: soul food. These are chef Sean Brock’s picks for Michelin star–free eating in Charleston, South Carolina, where he’s spent most of the past decade spreading the gospel of Southern food at his restaurants Husk and McCrady’s (and slinging excellent tacos at his taqueria, Minero).
Bowens Island Restaurant
Watch old masters bring in fresh oysters and cook them right before your eyes.
Nana’s Seafood and Soul
One of the few spots for the elusive garlic crab.
Martha Lou’s Kitchen
Lima beans that are hauntingly delicious.
Hannibal’s Kitchen
Forty years of traditional soul food. And a lot of crab. A lot.
The Glass Onion
Classic comfort food that feels like home.