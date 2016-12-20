Six Places to Eat in Mumbai

If you’re looking for of the rich, coconut-based fish, meat, and vegetable delicacies from the state of Kerala, a narrow wedge of progressive politics and palm trees along India’s southwestern coast, you could do a hell of a lot worse than Hotel Deluxe, a small restaurant in a tiny lane behind a Lilliputian temple (watch out for the massive cow loitering out front). Stop in for lunch and order the vegetarian thali—a set assortment of vegetables, lentils, rice, pickles, etc.—served up ad infinitum (i.e., ad nauseam) on a banana leaf in the traditional South Indian style. On a given day, the vegetable dishes might include potatoes or black chickpeas or—if you’re lucky—sweet, ripe pineapple cooked in mild, sweet-savory coconut curries. Hot and sour tamarind soup, called rasam, comes in a little plastic shot glass, and the South Indian lentil staple, sambar, comes by the ladleful, vegetal and nourishing over high mounds of pearlescent Kerala rice, the grains soft and light and puffed up.

This is, without a doubt, more than enough food. But Keralite cooking is some of the most enthusiastically omnivorous on the subcontinent, so do the right thing and order some fish and meat too. Karimeen masala fry, made from the pearl spot fish, arrives crusted in warming spices (the eponymous masala), its flesh milky white and moist under that aromatic carapace. Mutton masala fry is big and bold and studded with an embarrassment of aromatic curry leaf. Prawn masala is prepared with a similar range of ingredients, hot and astringent with crispy curry leaves, and best eaten with buttery, flaky disks of Malabar paratha, a pan-fried flatbread that tastes like the love child of chapati and croissant. You may well end up catatonic after the meal, but don’t worry: sometimes the right decisions are the most difficult ones.