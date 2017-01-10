Search

Three Great Spots To Eat in Copenhagen

Where to go for ramen, kebabs, and perfectly-executed cafeteria food.

By Chris Ying Art by Stephen Lurvey
Saltimporten Canteen

By Chris Ying

A really simple, beautiful cafeteria-style lunch counter.

Kösem

By Chris Ying

Some of the best kebabs in Copenhagen.

Ramen to Bíiru

By Chris Ying

Copenhagen has experienced a mini ramen-boom—here's one place to get worthy noodles.

