Three Great Spots To Eat in Copenhagen

Saltimporten Canteen
A really simple, beautiful cafeteria-style lunch counter.

Kösem
Some of the best kebabs in Copenhagen.

Ramen to Bíiru
Copenhagen has experienced a mini ramen-boom—here's one place to get worthy noodles.