Where to Eat in Brooklyn

So you, weary traveler, have found yourself in Brooklyn, land of faded tattoos and brownstones and bespoke everything, and you are hungry and perhaps a little thirsty, and you’d rather not fall into the trap of a run-of-the-mill Edison-lightbulbed establishment where they don’t even massage the kale. You’re here for the Real Brooklyn Experience, not the post-irony, post-hipster, post-quality replicas that abound around the country.
So start by puttering around Williamsburg, which used to be edgy and now has a Whole Foods and an Apple Store. In the early hours, the aging-rocker dads and your fellow tourists haven’t fully infiltrated. Then head south toward leafy Fort Greene and its environs—you could dip down to Prospect Park or the Brooklyn Museum or over to the ever-thrilling New York Transit Museum between feeding sessions—for a calmer afternoon-to-evening. Tomorrow, if you like, you can buy yourself one of those bespoke pageboy caps you’ve been eyeing.
Okonomi
A Japanese breakfast that will leave you floating, not sagging.
Ovenly
Everything you want in a Brooklyn bakery.
Bien Cuit
One of the best bakeries in Brooklyn.
Saltie
Sandwiches made by a certified genius.
Emmy Squared
Where to go for Detroit-style pizza in Brooklyn.
Marlow & Sons
The pinnacle of Brooklyn dining.
Roman’s
The neighborhood restaurant we all dream of.
Vanessa’s Dumpling House
Food that will arrive quickly, but isn't a shitty dollar slice.
A&A Bake & Doubles Shop
Go here if you are very hungry or very fragile or you are very hungover, or maybe if you are all three.
The Islands
Bring a six pack and a friend or two to this BYOB Caribbean restaurant with generous portions.
Tanoreen
Enormous portions of delicious Middle Eastern food.
La Vara
A reminder that there's more to Spanish food than tapas.
Prime Meats
You wish this restaurant slash bar existed in your neighborhood.
The Commodore
Not a true dive bar, but the vibe gets close.
The Long Island Bar
A bar where the food is as good as the drinks.