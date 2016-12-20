Where to Eat in Kentucky

Brooks Reitz is the owner of Leon’s Oyster Shop and Little Jack’s Tavern in Charleston. We spotted his love of his hometown restaurants on Instagram and tapped him to fill us in on where to eat should you ever find yourself on the Kentucky-Indiana border.

I’m from Henderson, Kentucky, a town of about thirty thousand people, right across the Ohio River from Indiana. It’s rural: mostly farmland with a small downtown and one high school. It was a lovely place to grow up—very much the typical Saturdays-at-the baseball-field, small-town America from the movies. But it is by no means a culinary destination in anyone’s mind.

That said, we do have our own western-Kentucky dining traditions. I grew up eating burgoo, a stew of all kinds of different meats, like mutton and rabbit, at community gatherings. And, of course, barbecue is important in western Kentucky. It’s typically mutton, because that’s what we eat. Later in life, when I got into food personally and professionally, I realized I didn’t just come from some Podunk little town in Kentucky—I came from a place with interesting restaurants and traditions. Now I love going home to those places. Here are some of my favorites.