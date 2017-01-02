Location Durango 200

Roma, Cuauhtémoc, Ciudad de México What to eat pescado a la talla aka “pescado Contramar”, tostada de atún, aguachiles, tarta de higo, flan, tarta de limón

Lunch is the biggest meal of the day and its name, “comida” or food, implies the centrality of the experience—everything else is just snacking. The best place to revel in the extended comida experience is Contramar, Gabriela Cámara’s famed seafood restaurant. Get the grilled fish painted with red (adobo chili) and green (parsley) sauces, the seared tuna tostadas (atún), and an fiery aguachile or two and take in the scene: drunken socialites stumbling to the bathroom, crowds of businessmen smoking in front of the restaurant, the always-busy valet. The service is snappy and everyone is toasting with brandy and rosé. Bring a band of friends large enough to order the entire dessert tray.