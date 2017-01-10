Location 207 West 14th Street

New York, New York What to order Cubano sandwich

My favorite place for breakfast for dinner is Coppelia. I love it. It’s a Cuban diner, and it’s open twenty-four hours a day. And when I get off, really late night, you’ll catch me there getting Cubano sandwiches for breakfast. I’m not the girl that gets egg-white omelets. I need a Cubano sandwich.

The vibe there is super fun at that hour. They play great music and you can watch people coming in from the clubs nearby. But my move is to go there, sit at the end of the bar, watch the guys cook, and have a really great meal.