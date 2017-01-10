Location 44 Bedford Street

Brooklyn, NY What to order Jamie Gordon tater tots

Daddy-O describes itself as a neighborhood bar, but it’s really a hybrid bar-restaurant. The food there is so good, and you can get it until 3:59 every night (or morning, if we’re being honest with ourselves). They have one of the best back bar collections of spirits in New York and the bartenders make consistently great drinks. But the real reason I love Daddy-O is the Jamie Gordon tater tots. It’s a secret menu item, so be sure to ask for it. Jamie Gordon was a liquor-company representative and he would come in and order tater tots covered in tons of American cheese and diced jalapeños.