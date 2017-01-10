Search

Now reading Daddy-O
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Daddy-O

Daddy-O describes itself as a neighborhood bar, but it’s really a hybrid bar-restaurant.

By Pam Wiznitzer
daddyo_01

Location

44 Bedford Street
Brooklyn, NY

What to order

Jamie Gordon tater tots

Daddy-O describes itself as a neighborhood bar, but it’s really a hybrid bar-restaurant. The food there is so good, and you can get it until 3:59 every night (or morning, if we’re being honest with ourselves). They have one of the best back bar collections of spirits in New York and the bartenders make consistently great drinks. But the real reason I love Daddy-O is the Jamie Gordon tater tots. It’s a secret menu item, so be sure to ask for it. Jamie Gordon was a liquor-company representative and he would come in and order tater tots covered in tons of American cheese and diced jalapeños.

dewar's, eggcellent adventure, new york city, restaurant bar