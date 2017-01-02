Location 1833 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe, New Mexico What to order chicharróns, tamales, pork-rind burrito smothered in red or green chili

The gulf between Mexican and New Mexican food is wide in Santa Fe: the place that specializes in corn tortillas, for example, will not smother everything in green chili. But El Parasol, out on Cerrillos Road toward Santa Fe’s predominantly Hispanic south side, is a worthwhile exception to this rule. The bare-bones counter-service joint, part of a mini-chain of six between here and Española, has a slight bent toward Old Mexico, with chicharróns and tamales by the dozen. But you can also get your pork-rind burrito smothered in red or green chili.