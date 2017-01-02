Search

Now reading El Parasol

El Parasol

Stop here for lunch to get chicharróns and tamales by the dozen.

By Chris Cohen Art by Stephen Lurvey
02_el_parasol

Location

1833 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, New Mexico

What to order

chicharróns, tamales, pork-rind burrito smothered in red or green chili

The gulf between Mexican and New Mexican food is wide in Santa Fe: the place that specializes in corn tortillas, for example, will not smother everything in green chili. But El Parasol, out on Cerrillos Road toward Santa Fe’s predominantly Hispanic south side, is a worthwhile exception to this rule. The bare-bones counter-service joint, part of a mini-chain of six between here and Española, has a slight bent toward Old Mexico, with chicharróns and tamales by the dozen. But you can also get your pork-rind burrito smothered in red or green chili.  

burrito, Mexican, new Mexico, santa fe