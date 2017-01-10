Location 364 Grand St.

Brooklyn, NY What to order pepperoni pizza, “Le Big Matt”

The pizza at Emmy Squared is not subtle. It’s not a blistered thin-crust Neapolitan wisp of a pie you can put down solo and still stand up afterward. It’s Detroit-style, the sort of pillowy, crisped-edged, almost-deep-dish pie you imagine someone serving at the world’s most decadent tenth-birthday party. Two or three slices will do you in, but your leftovers won’t get soggy, because the sauce sits on top a protective layer of melted cheese, not the other way around.

This all makes for a uniquely comforting pizza-eating experience. It’s pillowy in a very literal way: you could imagine laying your head on an Emmy Squared pizza if you got too tired from eating it. (Also, the pizzas are rectangular like a pillow.) And the pepperoni slices! They are the sort that curl up at the edges, allowing grease to pool in their concave bellies. And if you can, go for a weekday lunch, or a late-weekend lunch—the crowds can get a little insane, and the dining room is nicest when the white-painted brick walls and long, marble bar have room to breathe.

Downstairs from this particular pizza den is the Burger Bar, because husband-and-wife owners Emily and Matthew Hyland also have a thing for burgers. Here you can order “Le Big Matt” (get it?), a double-patty situation that’s topped with American cheese, special sauce, and pickles. Have it with a beer or two and you’ll feel like a real red-blooded American gourmand.