Emmy Squared

Where to go for Detroit-style pizza in Brooklyn.

By Marian Bull
Location

364 Grand St.
Brooklyn, NY

What to order

pepperoni pizza, “Le Big Matt”

The pizza at Emmy Squared is not subtle. It’s not a blistered thin-crust Neapolitan wisp of a pie you can put down solo and still stand up afterward. It’s Detroit-style, the sort of pillowy, crisped-edged, almost-deep-dish pie you imagine someone serving at the world’s most decadent tenth-birthday party. Two or three slices will do you in, but your leftovers won’t get soggy, because the sauce sits on top a protective layer of melted cheese, not the other way around.

This all makes for a uniquely comforting pizza-eating experience. It’s pillowy in a very literal way: you could imagine laying your head on an Emmy Squared pizza if you got too tired from eating it. (Also, the pizzas are rectangular like a pillow.) And the pepperoni slices! They are the sort that curl up at the edges, allowing grease to pool in their concave bellies. And if you can, go for a weekday lunch, or a late-weekend lunch—the crowds can get a little insane, and the dining room is nicest when the white-painted brick walls and long, marble bar have room to breathe.

Downstairs from this particular pizza den is the Burger Bar, because husband-and-wife owners Emily and Matthew Hyland also have a thing for burgers. Here you can order “Le Big Matt” (get it?), a double-patty situation that’s topped with American cheese, special sauce, and pickles. Have it with a beer or two and you’ll feel like a real red-blooded American gourmand.

