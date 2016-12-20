Location 1-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

Tokyo, Japan What to eat buckwheat shochu, old fashioned

With its narrow alleys and two-story buildings, Golden Gai is a glimpse into what Tokyo used to look like. The area was known for prostitution but, following its ban in 1958, it became popular with artists, musicians, writers, and actors. It has since developed into a network of alleyways of tiny watering holes that has become popular with tourists over the past few years. It’s easy to see why: neon signs of the bars light up the narrow passageways and as you walk past you can hear the chatter and laughter inside.

Fujiko-san, the owner of Uruwashi (うるわし), tells us that her bar is one of the oldest in the yokocho. She opened it in 1964 and celebrated the bar’s fifty-second anniversary this year. Back then she was one of the only women running a bar in the area. She used to only allow her regulars into her bar but as that crowd has gotten older, she had to open her bar to foreigners as well. (Some bars used to only accept regulars but as time evolves now you can go into most bars at a cover charge of around five hundred to one thousand yen, about four to eight dollars. On top of the cover, be ready to spend a relatively hefty one thousand yen on each drink. A visit to Golden Gai can dig deep into your pockets.) Fujiko-san has a variety of whiskeys, rum, and gin on her shelf but she recommends a buckwheat shochu she has stashed under the bar counter in an unlabeled bottle. Get it on the rocks so the strong, nutty, sweet aromatic flavors don’t get drowned out by flavored mixers.

A couple of alleys down, Cabochard is another staple of the yokocho. Little has changed in its thirty-one years of business. Jazz tunes play overhead and a photo of the owner—a Japanese Sammy Davis Jr. lookalike—is pinned to the bar shelf. Cabochard offers rum, peach schnapps, and shochu—but the selection of scotch and Japanese whiskeys is my go-to poison.

Albatross is a favorite in Golden Gai—it’s become more famous since Anthony Bourdain visited. Sprawling across three floors, it’s a mansion compared to many of the tiny bars in the yokocho. The decor is boudoir meets hunting lodge: chandeliers and a disco ball hang from the ceiling and stuffed animal heads are mounted on the walls. (A visit to the well-decorated toilet is also part of the experience! It is a tiny cramped space decked out like the bar itself—except it’s right up in your face.) The menu has some old-school cocktails, like a grasshopper, and homemade plum tequila. They have a decent selection of scotch, bourbon, and Japanese whiskey too but I go for an old fashioned. The bartenders at Albatross G make a particularly solid one.