Location 1-31-6 Musashino-shi Kichijoji Honcho

Tokyo, Japan What to eat ikayaki, nikomi, beef skirt steak

Kichijoji is an area to the west of Tokyo that is home to a lovely park, a mini zoo, Studio Ghibli, the animation studio of Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro fame, and shopping streets lined with quaint shops.

It also has a fabulous yokocho, just in front of the train station. There’s an entrance to the alleyways right by a chicken restaurant called Pollo. Harmonica Yokocho is a little different from other yokochos in that not all the shops or izakayas are Japanese. There is a sprinkling of Western-style spots in the mix, like a German-themed bar and a Spanish tapas bar. There is always a long line out the door for Min Min (みんみん), a ramen and gyoza shop.

Here’s my usual route:

Ahiru Beer Hall (アヒルビアホール) is a good place to kick off the evening. Start with a couple of highballs or draft beers (nama biru) at a bar seat or stand at the round bar. The staff may ask you to climb the narrow spiral stairs to the large dining area but stay downstairs if you can. It’s cramped but the atmosphere and people watching is superior. I also like their highballs because they serve it as a short drink rather than a tall one. (There’s less soda so you get a stronger whiskey kick.) When the local buskers show up, finish your drink and move on.

Then move next door to Tecchan (てっちゃん) to have a couple of grilled skewers and a couple more highballs or beers. At Tecchan, the kitchen is the central attraction with counter seating surrounding it. It is a hive of activity as the izakaya staff hurry around to serve up grilled skewers and drinks. It’s fun to get a seat at the counter so you can watch all the action and spy on other patrons’ orders to see what you might be missing out on. The chicken wings and beef skirt steak are a good start to line your stomach. And I always order the chicken soft bone, a piece of cartilage or knuckle that’s grilled until crispy and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Next, navigate through the alleyways to Na Ni Wa Ya (なにわや). This is a standing-only bar. Be sure to order their special Osaka dish, ikayaki (イカ焼き): a crepe-thin pancake with egg and chopped up squid cooked between two iron plates. It is a delicious accompaniment with your drink. Everyone here seems to know each other and chatter together. It makes you want to join in the conversation too.

If your stomach needs ballast, stop at Su Pa Kichi (スパ吉). Su Pa Kichi has an open kitchen that fronts the shop. They make their own pasta and are famous for their spaghetti Bolognese or spaghetti with mentaiko, squid, and uni.

Ni Wa To Ri (ニワトリ) is my favorite yakitori bar in Harmonica Yokocho. It’s small—eight to ten seats crowd around the grill—and the guys who run it are very nice and helpful. The yakitori are beautifully cooked and they have a very good nikomi (煮込み), a stew of innards. They also have a nice selection of nihonshu. Order a couple of skewers and the stew and slowly make your way through each of the different nihonshu varieties they have for the night.