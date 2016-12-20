Location 1620 West Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, California What to eat Breakfast sandwich, breakfast bowl, "That One Bowl”

You may know Kiernan Shipka as Sally Draper on Mad Men, but we know her as a passionate lover of bibimbap.

I’m a bit of a health nerd. And when I first looked at Honey Hi’s menu, I thought someone was playing a practical joke on me. There was spirulina and chlorella in the mint-chip smoothie, and the bowls came with turmeric-poached, pasture-raised eggs. You’re kidding, right? But Honey Hi is very real and very, very delicious. I go for lunch more days of the week than I don’t.

It’s hard to go wrong at this place, but my go-tos are the breakfast sandwich on buckwheat sourdough, the breakfast bowl, which comes with a really good sweet potato hash, and “That One Bowl,” which has pumpkin seed, arugula pesto, herby quinoa, and lots of vegetables. I pretty much always grab a tiger-nut horchata to go, and I ask Kacie and Caitlin, the sweet owners of the place, to tell me what a tiger nut is every time. (They’re small root vegetables, not nuts—now you know!)

I may not know exactly what chyawanprash is or why it’s on my toast with persimmons, but I do know that it tastes good and is definitely really good for me. And that’s how I feel about the food and the vibes at Honey Hi: everything is healing and everything is Good.